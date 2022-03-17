English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Down to 998

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 17 March 2022 14:51
Jakarta: Some 998 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 93.
 
"There are 499 males and 499 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Thursday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jakarta's State-Owned Assets to Be Optimized after Capital Relocation: Finance Ministry

Jakarta's State-Owned Assets to Be Optimized after Capital Relocation: Finance Ministry

English
jakarta
BNPT Ensures Safe, Smooth Implementation of Mandalika MotoGP

BNPT Ensures Safe, Smooth Implementation of Mandalika MotoGP

English
terrorism
Over 153.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 153.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menteri PPPA Dorong Semua Pihak Jadi Agen Pemberdayaan Perempuan
Nasional

Menteri PPPA Dorong Semua Pihak Jadi Agen Pemberdayaan Perempuan

Jelang Playoff Piala Dunia, Mancini tak Panggil Balotelli
Olahraga

Jelang Playoff Piala Dunia, Mancini tak Panggil Balotelli

Dua Restoran Joshua Suherman Dibobol Maling, Pelakunya Mantan Karyawan
Hiburan

Dua Restoran Joshua Suherman Dibobol Maling, Pelakunya Mantan Karyawan

Alhamdulillah, Seluruh WNI di Ukraina Berhasil Dievakuasi
Internasional

Alhamdulillah, Seluruh WNI di Ukraina Berhasil Dievakuasi

Yes, Modal Asing Masuk RI Rp8,23 Triliun Selama Sepekan
Ekonomi

Yes, Modal Asing Masuk RI Rp8,23 Triliun Selama Sepekan

Tanggapan Pabrikan Soal Kehadiran Mitsubishi Xpander Hybrid
Otomotif

Tanggapan Pabrikan Soal Kehadiran Mitsubishi Xpander Hybrid

Lowongan Kerja <i>Full Time</i> dan Magang di RANS Entertainment, Cek Syaratnya
Pendidikan

Lowongan Kerja Full Time dan Magang di RANS Entertainment, Cek Syaratnya

Microsoft Buka Digital Skills for Tomorrow's Jobs untuk 10 Ribu Pelajar Indonesia
Teknologi

Microsoft Buka Digital Skills for Tomorrow's Jobs untuk 10 Ribu Pelajar Indonesia

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!