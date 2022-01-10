2,112 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

Jakarta: As many as 2,112 Indonesian migrant workers are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine at Nagrak Apartment Complex in Jakarta, according to the COVID-19 Task Force.
"There are 2,112 Indonesian migrant workers who are undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment," said Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday morning.
According to Aris, there are currently 1,008 males and 1,104 females at the apartment complex.
Meanwhile, some 1,978 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 180 from 1,798.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.