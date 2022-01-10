English  
There are currently 1,008 males and 1,104 females at the apartment complex.
There are currently 1,008 males and 1,104 females at the apartment complex.

2,112 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

English covid-19 indonesian government workers
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 10 January 2022 13:59
Jakarta: As many as 2,112 Indonesian migrant workers are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine at Nagrak Apartment Complex in Jakarta, according to the COVID-19 Task Force.
 
"There are 2,112 Indonesian migrant workers who are undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment," said Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday morning.
 
According to Aris, there are currently 1,008 males and 1,104 females at the apartment complex.
 
Meanwhile, some 1,978 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 180 from 1,798.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

(WAH)
