Jakarta: The bed occupancy rate (BOR) at 140 COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta declined to 29 percent as of March 6, from 40 percent on February 27, according to the Jakarta provincial government.
"The figure declined to 1,114, or 29 percent," Jakarta Vice Governor Ahmad Riza Patria stated in Jakarta on Monday.
In total, the hospitals have 6,619 beds, with the bed occupancy rate reaching 1,114, or 29 percent, he remarked.
In addition, the bed occupancy rate in intensive care units (ICUs) also fell to 40 percent, from 45 percent on February 27.
Currently, 390, or 40 percent of the 996 beds in ICUs were occupied, he stated.
According to data from the Jakarta provincial government, the number of positive cases at 140 referral hospitals in the capital had shown a downward trend since February 7.
The positivity rate reached 22.16 percent during the February 7-13 period, decreasing to 16.99 percent during the February 14-20 period and further plummeting to 13.84 percent during the February 21-27 period.
The positivity rate had reached 13.8 percent as of March 6, while the number of people taking PCR swab tests in the past week remained high at 219,299.
The figure surpassed the World Health Organization (WHO) standard at 10,645 for Jakarta.
The number of active cases or patients receiving medical treatment or conducting isolation in Jakarta declined by 800 to reach 30,130 as of Sunday (March 6).
Meanwhile, 4,450 patients recovered from COVID-19, thereby taking the total recovery count to 1,152,865, with a recovery rate of 96.2 percent.