The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over 126 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19: Task Force

English covid-19 cases covid-19 patients vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 January 2022 18:20
Jakarta: 793,951 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 126,413,464, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, 559,208 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 183,060,035.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people.
 
COVID-19 Update
 
The Indonesian government recorded 8,077 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,309,270.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,643 to 4,129,305.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,261.

(WAH)
