President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Jokowi Estimates 15-20 Years to Complete New Capital's Construction

English nusantara New Capital president joko widodo
Antara • 15 March 2022 15:59
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) estimated that it would take approximately 15-20 years to complete the construction of Indonesia’s new national capital city (IKN).
 
The reason is building the new capital is a "giant job" and is complicated, according to the president.
 
"Hence, it will take a long time, between 15-20 years, to be completed," the president noted in the latest video on the Presidential Secretariat's official YouTube channel, Tuesday.

The head of state expected that the development process will be more visible following the inauguration of Head of the IKN Authority Bambang Susantono, and Deputy Head Dhony Rahajoe last Thursday (Mar 10).
 
According to the president, the institution will design a more detailed plan related to the development of Indonesia’s new capital, including the Detail Engineering Design (DED).
 
"Institutions already exist. More detailed plan, DED and others will also be prepared, so that it will be more visible later. However, the most important aspect is that (work on) the basic infrastructure must start immediately," President Jokowi stated.
 
Earlier, on Monday (Mar 14), the president also led the procession of combining the soil and water from 34 provinces brought by their respective governors at the kilometer zero point of the country’s future capital city Nusantara (IKN) in East Kalimantan Province.
 
The president remarked that the procession demonstrated support and symbolically united forces to start the establishment of IKN.
 
"All governors were present to bring soil and water from their respective provinces and then place them together here, meaning this is the great strength of our country, Indonesia," he affirmed.
 
"The support from all provinces in the country will provide good strength at the start of the new capital," the president stated.
 
After the procession, the President and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo camped at the site for the new national capital, Nusantara, currently under construction in Sepaku, Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan.
 
Construction of Indonesia’s new national capital city (IKN) is a breakthrough to realize the Indonesia Vision 2045, State Intelligence Agency (BIN) Chairman Budi Gunawan earlier remarked.
 
The country requires a major breakthrough and extraordinary creativity to be able to stay on the road map of Indonesia's vision 2045 and one of them was the major decision to start the development of IKN, General Gunawan stated.
 
The Vision of Indonesia 2045, proclaimed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in 2019, is an illustration of Indonesia's form at 100 years of independence. Indonesia, at that time, according to this vision, had become a sovereign, developed, just, and prosperous country. Among other things, it is marked by its success in being ranked as the fifth-largest economic power in the world.
 
Indonesia will soon have a digital-based economic model as a growth driver. This encompasses adopting a sustainable economic direction that is nature-friendly and more geographically equitable.
 
Currently, Indonesia's economic structure is spatially dominated by 57.89 percent of the island of Java, although the potential for other regions is huge, he explained.
 
"This is an explanation why President Jokowi decided that the IKN development must start as soon as possible," he remarked. 
 
 
 
(WAH)
Peringatan!