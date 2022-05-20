English  
PBN allows aircraft to operate safely to and from airports in difficult weather environments. (Photo: medcom.id)
EU Supports Indonesia in Its Ambitions for Safer Aviation

English transportation europe European Union southeast asia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 May 2022 13:10
Jakarta: The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Directorate General for Civil Aviation in Indonesia (DGCA Indonesia) have cooperated to provide Performance Based Navigation (PBN) procedures at three airports in Bajawa, Larantuka and Atambua.
 
PBN, which uses satellites and on-board equipment to help pilots with navigation, is now available for these three airports. 
 
PBN allows aircraft to operate safely to and from airports in difficult weather environments and cases where the geography is challenging. 

It also improves operational efficiency, thereby reducing aviation’s environmental impact. 
 
"Our partnership with Indonesia supports its ambitions for safe and sustainable air traffic growth. EASA is continuing its work with DGCA Indonesia and intends to complete up several more airports before the end of 2022," Patrick Ky, Executive Director of EASA, said in a press release on Thursday.
 
According to Novie Riyanto, Secretary General of the Ministry of Transportation of Indonesia, PBN leads to safer and greener flights, connecting communities and boosting trade and tourism. 
 
It also does not require costly ground-based navigation aids, saving on installation and maintenance.
 
"The PBN initiative, which EASA carries out together with Indonesia's DGCA, is a remarkable model of cooperation between the EU and Indonesia to bolster safety. This initiative will be expanded to cover other airports in Indonesia’s large archipelago that are served by twin-engine turboprop ATR aircraft," said Vincent Piket, EU Ambassador to Indonesia.
 
EASA is offering its support on behalf of the EU as part of the EU-South East Asia Aviation Partnership Project (APP). 
 
The overall objective of the project is to enhance the political, economic and environmental partnership between the EU and Southeast Asia in the domain of civil aviation.
 
(WAH)
