NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people.
Over 123 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 January 2022 19:08
Jakarta: 789,007 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 123,167,273, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, 867,910 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 180,021,654.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people.

COVID-19 Update

Jakarta: The Indonesian government recorded 2,604 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,280,248.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 811 to 4,121,928.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 2 to 144,201.

 
(WAH)
