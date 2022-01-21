Over 123 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 867,910 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 180,021,654.
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateJakarta: The Indonesian government recorded 2,604 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,280,248.
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 811 to 4,121,928.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 2 to 144,201.