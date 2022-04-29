English  
The request has been made to anticipate the spread of COVID-19 (Photo:Medcom.id)
The request has been made to anticipate the spread of COVID-19 (Photo:Medcom.id)

Village Heads in Yogyakarta Urged to Monitor Health Protocol Compliance

English Yogyakarta health health protocols
Antara • 29 April 2022 19:58
Yogyakarta: The Yogyakarta city government has asked the administrators of all villages to continue monitoring and reminding people to remain disciplined in following the health protocols during the Eid holiday.
 
The request has been made to anticipate the spread of COVID-19 since many travelers are expected to arrive in the city during the holiday period.
 
"Active cases in the city of Yogyakarta have gone down, but the (risk) of transmission is still there. So, what needs to be done is to (follow the) health protocols," Yogyakarta Deputy Mayor Heroe Poerwadi said in Yogyakarta on Friday.

The relaxation of activities restrictions by the government during this year's Eid period and its decision to allow the exodus have raised concerns about an increase in active COVID-19 cases, he added.
 
"Particularly for elderly people who are vulnerable to exposure. So, when meeting with relatives from other cities, the health protocols must still be (adhered to)," he said.
 
As of Thursday (April 28, 2022), there were 16 active COVID-19 cases in Yogyakarta city, with the number of daily cases over the past week pegged at less than five.
 
The authorities have managed to bring transmission under control. Of the 2,532 neighborhoods (RT) in Yogyakarta city, 14 have a low transmission rate, and the rest have no cases.
 
The rate of transmission in Yogyakarta city is also very low at 3 per 100,000 population.
 
"We also continue to carry out booster dose vaccinations during the Eid holiday. In fact, the booster vaccination achievement in Yogyakarta is arguably very high, capped at 76 percent," the deputy mayor informed.
 
So far, the first dose vaccination coverage in Yogyakarta city has reached 225 percent and the second dose coverage has been recorded at 218 percent. "Hopefully, residents who arrived have also received booster doses of vaccination, so that all residents have the required immunity," he remarked.
 
Poerwadi said he expected travelers to also implement the health protocols during their trip to Yogyakarta, thereby reducing the potential of virus exposure.
 
"Yogyakarta is ready to welcome the arrival of homecoming travelers and tourists for the Eid holidays. We have conducted various preparations and (arranged) supporting infrastructure. Of course, the public must also be able to (follow) the health protocols," he added. 
 
(WAH)
