AHY Meets Surya Paloh at NasDem Headquarters

Jakarta: Chairman of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhyono (AHY) visited the NasDem Party headquarters in Jakarta on Tuesday morning.AHY discussed a wide range of issues with the Chairman of the NasDem Party, Surya Paloh."We know that there are many issues that need to be discussed," said AHY at NasDem Tower, Gondangdia, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.According to Medcom.id, AHY and his entourage arrived at the NasDem Party headquarter at around 09.34 local time.AHY was accompanied by Secretary General Teuku Rifiki, Deputy Chairman Benny Herman, and other Democratic Party officials.AHY and his entourage were welcomed by the Treasurer of the NasDem Party, Ahmad Sahroni and the Special Staff (Staffsus) of the Chairman of the NasDem Party, Damianus Bilo.