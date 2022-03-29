English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Chairman of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhyono (AHY) andChairman of the NasDem Party, Surya Paloh (Photo: medcom.id/Kautsar)
Chairman of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhyono (AHY) andChairman of the NasDem Party, Surya Paloh (Photo: medcom.id/Kautsar)

AHY Meets Surya Paloh at NasDem Headquarters

English nasdem Surya Paloh indonesian politics Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono
Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 29 March 2022 14:58
Jakarta: Chairman of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhyono (AHY) visited the NasDem Party headquarters in Jakarta on Tuesday morning.
 
AHY discussed a wide range of issues with the Chairman of the NasDem Party, Surya Paloh.
 
"We know that there are many issues that need to be discussed," said AHY at NasDem Tower, Gondangdia, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
 
According to Medcom.id, AHY and his entourage arrived at the NasDem Party headquarter at around 09.34 local time.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


AHY was accompanied by Secretary General Teuku Rifiki, Deputy Chairman Benny Herman, and other Democratic Party officials.
 
AHY and his entourage were welcomed by the Treasurer of the NasDem Party, Ahmad Sahroni and the Special Staff (Staffsus) of the Chairman of the NasDem Party, Damianus Bilo.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Pertamina Urged to Anticipate Fuel Demand Surge during Eid Homecoming

Pertamina Urged to Anticipate Fuel Demand Surge during Eid Homecoming

English
oil and gas
158.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

158.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
Indonesia Records 3,895 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 3,895 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jakarta Diprediksi Cerah Hari Ini
Nasional

Jakarta Diprediksi Cerah Hari Ini

Senegal Lolos ke Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Senegal Lolos ke Piala Dunia 2022

KPPU Pelototi 8 Perusahaan Minyak Goreng yang Kuasai 70% Pasar
Ekonomi

KPPU Pelototi 8 Perusahaan Minyak Goreng yang Kuasai 70% Pasar

2.085 Peserta Lolos SNMPTN 2022 di ITB, Catat Jadwal Daftar Ulangnya
Pendidikan

2.085 Peserta Lolos SNMPTN 2022 di ITB, Catat Jadwal Daftar Ulangnya

Dubes Uni Eropa Bantah Tuduhan Standar Ganda Perang Rusia-Ukraina
Internasional

Dubes Uni Eropa Bantah Tuduhan Standar Ganda Perang Rusia-Ukraina

Waduh! Keluarga dan Anak Angkat Berantem soal Warisan di Makam Dorce
Hiburan

Waduh! Keluarga dan Anak Angkat Berantem soal Warisan di Makam Dorce

Mengenal SPKLU Ultra Fast Charging, Cukup 30 menit
Otomotif

Mengenal SPKLU Ultra Fast Charging, Cukup 30 menit

Penasaran, Begini Tips Aman Berinvestasi Aset Kripto di 2022
Teknologi

Penasaran, Begini Tips Aman Berinvestasi Aset Kripto di 2022

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!