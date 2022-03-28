English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Patrols are conducted to monitor the condition of border markers (Photo:Medcom.id)
Patrols are conducted to monitor the condition of border markers (Photo:Medcom.id)

Drones Deployed for Indonesia-Malaysia Border Patrol

English malaysia military west kalimantan
Antara • 28 March 2022 14:00
Jakarta: Routine patrolling to check Indonesian border markers along the Indonesia-Malaysia border have been conducted by deploying camera-equipped surveillance drones, according to the XII/Tanjungpura Regional Military Commander.
 
"Patrols are conducted to monitor the condition of border markers through on-site monitoring or by deploying surveillance drones. If a border marker is damaged, we will promptly repair it," Regional Military Commander Major General Sulaiman Agusto stated during his working visit to the border region in Kapuas Hulu, West Kalimantan, on Sunday.
 
The commander instructed his subordinates to intensify monitoring of activities in palm plantations that may cause damage to the border markers.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Agusto remarked that the border patrol team had earlier found a damaged border marker due to activities of a Malaysian-based palm plantation. The authority had dispatched a team to repair and reinstall the border marker, he revealed.
 
"The workers are Indonesian, but the plantations are Malaysia-owned. The damage might be caused by negligence in observing the border markers while working, but the damage had been fixed," Agusto noted.
 
The commander affirmed that the activities of palm plantations along the border region will be continually monitored to ensure no other border markers are damaged.
 
"We will monitor and observe activities conducted in palm plantations to prevent any damage to border markers," he stated.
 
During a meeting with the Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal, and Security Affairs earlier this month, the Indonesian-Malaysian border security task force commander Lieutenant Colonel Andri Suratman of the 144/JY Infantry Battalion reported that of the 2,416 border markers placed along the border regions in three districts of West Kalimantan, 77 border markers were damaged, while 144 markers were lost.
 
Most border markers were lost due to natural causes, he clarified.
 
"We had conducted on-site patrols several times to monitor the condition of border markers, and we conclude that 144 border markers are lost after we failed to locate the markers. We had also reported the findings to our superior," Suratman remarked.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Calls on G20 to Harmonize Global Travel Health Protocols

Indonesia Calls on G20 to Harmonize Global Travel Health Protocols

English
health
Govt Allocates $5.5 Million for Kupang City Redesign

Govt Allocates $5.5 Million for Kupang City Redesign

English
east nusa tenggara
Ministry Ensures Adequate Cooking Oil Stocks during Ramadan

Ministry Ensures Adequate Cooking Oil Stocks during Ramadan

English
palm oil
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Badan Pangan Nasional Jamin Sembako Cukup untuk Ramadan dan Idulfitri
Nasional

Badan Pangan Nasional Jamin Sembako Cukup untuk Ramadan dan Idulfitri

Kemenkeu: Penerapan Pajak Karbon Diundur Jadi Juli 2022
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu: Penerapan Pajak Karbon Diundur Jadi Juli 2022

Ikut 'Dikejar' Korban Investasi Bodong, Ini Penjelasan Indra Bekti
Hiburan

Ikut 'Dikejar' Korban Investasi Bodong, Ini Penjelasan Indra Bekti

Menlu Retno: Hati-Hati Kelola Kawasan Indo-Pasifik
Internasional

Menlu Retno: Hati-Hati Kelola Kawasan Indo-Pasifik

PBSI Tunjuk Flandy Limpele Jadi Pelatih Ganda Campuran
Olahraga

PBSI Tunjuk Flandy Limpele Jadi Pelatih Ganda Campuran

<i>Fresh Graduate</i> Perhatikan Hal Ini Agar Tak Salah Saat Teken Perjanjian Kerja
Pendidikan

Fresh Graduate Perhatikan Hal Ini Agar Tak Salah Saat Teken Perjanjian Kerja

Ternyata Ini Fungsi Knalpot Motor, Jangan Diabaikan
Otomotif

Ternyata Ini Fungsi Knalpot Motor, Jangan Diabaikan

Instagram Nantinya Bisa Balas Story via Pesan Suara
Teknologi

Instagram Nantinya Bisa Balas Story via Pesan Suara

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!