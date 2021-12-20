English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)

Jokowi Urges SOEs, Private Companies to Support Village-Owned Enterprises

English covid-19 pandemic president joko widodo indonesian economy
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 20 December 2021 14:21
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has encouraged state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and private companies to support village-owned enterprises in the country.
 
"I have stated that village-owned enterprises should be involved," the Head of State said here on Monday.
 
According to the President, villages in Indonesia have a great potential to help boost Indonesian economy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Villagers should not only become spectators," he stated.
 
According to him, cooperation between bigger companies and village-owned enterprises could be conducted in various sectors, including agriculture and mining sectors.
 
"I would continue to convey this message to SOEs and private companies," he stressed.
 
(WAH)
