Jokowi Urges SOEs, Private Companies to Support Village-Owned Enterprises

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has encouraged state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and private companies to support village-owned enterprises in the country.
"I have stated that village-owned enterprises should be involved," the Head of State said here on Monday.
According to the President, villages in Indonesia have a great potential to help boost Indonesian economy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Villagers should not only become spectators," he stated.
According to him, cooperation between bigger companies and village-owned enterprises could be conducted in various sectors, including agriculture and mining sectors.
"I would continue to convey this message to SOEs and private companies," he stressed.