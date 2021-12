Jokowi Urges SOEs, Private Companies to Support Village-Owned Enterprises

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has encouraged state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and private companies to support village-owned enterprises in the country."I have stated that village-owned enterprises should be involved," the Head of State said here on Monday.According to the President, villages in Indonesia have a great potential to help boost Indonesian economy , especially during the COVID-19 pandemic."Villagers should not only become spectators," he stated.According to him, cooperation between bigger companies and village-owned enterprises could be conducted in various sectors, including agriculture and mining sectors."I would continue to convey this message to SOEs and private companies," he stressed.