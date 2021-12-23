1,852 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

Jakarta: As many as 1,852 Indonesian migrant workers are currently undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment Complex in Jakarta, according to COVID-19 Task Force.
"There are 1,852 Indonesian migrant workers who are undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Thursday morning.
According to Aries, there are 912 males and 940 females.
The Indonesian government recorded 179 COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,261,072.
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 252 to 4,112,292.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 144,034.