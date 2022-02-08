English  
The Mandalika Circuit has exotic scenery. (photo: medcom.id)
The Mandalika Circuit has exotic scenery. (photo: medcom.id)

Mandalika Circuit 100% Ready for MotoGP Pre-Season: NTB Governor

English motogp west nusa tenggara mandalika circuit
Antara • 08 February 2022 10:16
Mataram: West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Governor Zulkieflimansyah has said that the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit is 100 percent ready for the MotoGP pre-season test on February 11–13, 2022.
 
"Praise the God, the circuit is 100 percent ready. For now, we are working on the beautification around the circuit," he informed on Monday.
 
The effort to beautify the area around the circuit is meant to improve its overall appeal for spectators, he explained.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The Mandalika Circuit has exotic scenery and we want to polish the surrounding areas as well," he said.
 
In addition, the single-lane roads around the Mandalika Circuit are being converted to two-lane roads to prevent congestion during the MotoGP event, he informed.
 
"The road near the circuit, which was originally only one lane, has been expanded to become two lanes, according to President Joko Widodo's direction to avoid traffic jams, especially during the MotoGP event. Hopefully, by the end of February, everything will be completed," he said.
 
Meanwhile, in the health sector, Zulkieflimansyah said that the NTB provincial government is ready to implement the health protocols before, during, and after the event as well as conduct COVID-19 vaccinations.
 
"During our preparation to host the 2022 Moto GP, we remember that we are still in the middle of a pandemic. We will strive to implement strict health protocols, apply travel bubbles during the pre-season. Our vaccination rate is also above 80 percent for the first and the second dose," he added.
 
The Governor said that his administration will expedite vaccinations in NTB so they reach 100 percent for both doses prior to the MotoGP event on March 18–20.
 
Zulkieflimansyah also thanked the President and ministries for their collaborative efforts for ensuring the international event in Mandalika Circuit runs smoothly.

 
(WAH)
