President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Congratulates Australia's Albanese on Election Win

English president joko widodo Australia elections
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 May 2022 13:37
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) sent a congratularoy message to Anthony Albanese after the Labor leader was sworn in as Australia's new prime minister.
 
"Congratulations Anthony Albanese  @AlboMP on your election as Prime Minister of Australia!" President Jokowi wrote on his official twitter page on Monday.
 
According to President Jokowi, the Indonesian government looks forward to working closely with Australia's new leadership in advancing relations between the two countries, including the concrete implementation of Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA).

"My most sincere thanks to former PM Scott Morrison  @ScottMorrisonMP for your friendship and tireless dedication in advancing RI-Australia cooperation," President Jokowi wrote.
 
Albanese was officially sworn in as Australia's 31st Prime Minister on Monday morning.
 
On Saturday, Australia elected its first Labor government in almost a decade.
 
Soon afterward, former Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded the election and announced his resignation as Liberal leader.

 
