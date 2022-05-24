BMKG Forecasts Coastal Flooding in Northern Parts of Java to Last until May 25

Jakarta: The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has forecast high and low tides as well as coastal floods in the northern parts of Java Island to last until May 25, 2022.
"Coastal flooding began to occur on May 14, 2022, and it can potentially last until May 25, 2022," BMKG's Head of Maritime Meteorological Center, Eko Prasetyo, noted here on Tuesday.
He elaborated that since May 13, 2022, the BMKG had released information on the risks for coastal flooding in several regions of Indonesia along with the full moon phase and perigee conditions, the moon's closest distance to earth.
Coastal flooding occurred on the coasts of Tegal Beach, Wonokerto-Pekalongan, Sari-Pekalongan Beach, Batang Beach, and Tawang Kendal Beach.
Furthermore, Tanjung Emas Port in Semarang, Genuk Semarang-Demak Highway, Karang Tengah Demak Beach, Rembang Beach, and East Java coasts were affected by coastal floods.
"In addition to rainfall in some regions, high waves in the Java Sea, reaching 1.25-2.5 meters in height, also have an impact on the increase in coastal floods," Prasetyo stated.
"The height of coastal flooding is different in each region. However, this condition can disturb people's daily activities around the port and coast, such as loading and unloading at ports, coastal residential area, salt evaporation pond, and aquaculture," Prasetyo noted.
Hence, he advised the community to prepare mitigation and adaptation efforts for coastal floods and pay attention to maritime weather updates from the BMKG.
Earlier, BMKG Head Dwikorita Karnawati had noted that her side applies the Preventive Maintenance paradigm in maintaining the quality of data and information related to meteorology, climatology, and geophysics.
She claimed that the maintenance is conducted, as BMKG was keen to always stay updated on natural disaster events.
"Not only the addition of instruments/tools, but the maintenance of all operational equipment is also a top priority for the BMKG, especially with regard to early warning systems," Karnawati remarked.