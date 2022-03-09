English  
The Foreign Ministry is working closely with the Ukrainian Embassy in South Korea. (Photo: medcom.id)
South Korea Sends Emergency Medical Supplies to Ukraine

English south korea Volodymyr Zelensky ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 March 2022 13:26
Seoul: South Korea will send emergency medical supplies to Ukraine this week on four occasions, starting on March 8, the country's Foreign Ministry has said.
 
"The 40-ton medical supplies to be sent to Ukraine in cooperation with the governments of neighboring countries include bioprotection suits, medical latex gloves, medical protective masks, first aid kits, blankets, portable oxygen concentrators, and general-purpose ventilators," said the Foreign Ministry in a press release on Tuesday.
 
The South Korean government previously announced its plan to provide US$10 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

"Regarding the decision of the Korean government to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his deep gratitude to the Korean government during a telephone conversation with President Moon Jae-in on March 3," it stated.
 
The Foreign Ministry is working closely with the Ukrainian Embassy in South Korea on details of the humanitarian assistance.
 
It also has prioritized the request of Ukraine in selecting items. 
 
(WAH)
