Flash Floods Hit 6 Villages in Tuban, Killing One Resident

Jakarta: Flash floods hit six villages in Tuban Regency, East Java Province, Thursday, killing at least one resident.
According to the Tuban Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) Team, the six affected villages are Temayang Village, Padasan Village, Karanglo Village, Jorojero Village, Margomulyo Village and Wolutengah Village in Kerek district.
"Meanwhile, the level of damage caused by the disaster is still being examined," Acting Head of the Data, Information, Communication Center of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Abdul Muhari said in a press release on Friday.
According to him, the Tuban Regency BPBD, together with related agencies, volunteers and the community, continues to conduct evacuations of affected residents.
Moreover, emergency aid has also been provided to affected residents by the Tuban Regency BPBD team.
In response to this disaster, BNPB has urged all elements of society in the region to anticipate extreme weather and its impacts.