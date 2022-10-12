English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia fared better than other countries. (Photo: MI)
Indonesia fared better than other countries. (Photo: MI)

Indonesia's Pandemic Status Might End in February 2023: Minister

Antara • 12 October 2022 19:07
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan estimates that Indonesia's COVID-19 pandemic status might end by 2023.
 
"There is a huge possibility (on the end of the pandemic status), but we also have no idea whether there would be new (COVID-19) virus variants," the coordinating minister stated here, Wednesday.
 
Pandjaitan, concurrently serving as deputy head of the COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery Committee (KPC-PEN), affirmed that Indonesia will refer to the World Health Organisation (WHO) regulations before declaring the end of the pandemic.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We must comply with WHO (regulations), but our conditions are far improving now. As compared to several countries, we are among countries with better conditions," he noted.
 
He said that Indonesia fared better than other countries, especially nations entering the winter season, where the COVID-19 infection rate surged again.
 
"COVID-19 handling in Indonesia is good. As we can see, you are all masked and have received booster vaccines. I had even received my fifth vaccine dose," Pandjaitan remarked.
 
Earlier, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs and KPC-PEN Head Airlangga Hartarto said the government could declare the pandemic status as having ended if COVID-19 infection cases continue to decline until February 2023.
 
The government will also evaluate the public activities restrictions enforcement (PPKM) until the end of October 2022 to consider follow-up actions.
 
"We will determine the future of PPKM implementation at the end of next month (November 2022), provided that COVID-19 vaccination and booster vaccine administration intensified for November, December, and January," Hartarto expounded.
 
He remarked that if Indonesia can keep its COVID-19 infection cases low until February, the government can declare the pandemic over.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 158,249. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 2,208 COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Rise to 16

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Outlines 3 Priority Tasks for Acting Jakarta Governor

President Jokowi Outlines 3 Priority Tasks for Acting Jakarta Governor

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Monitoring OPEC+ Plans to Slash Oil Output

Indonesia Monitoring OPEC+ Plans to Slash Oil Output

English
finance
Governor Alerts Riau Islands Residents of COVid-19 Surge in Singapore

Governor Alerts Riau Islands Residents of COVid-19 Surge in Singapore

English
riau islands
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden Instruksikan Infrastruktur Mitigasi Bencana Disiapkan Hadapi Cuaca Ekstrem
Nasional

Presiden Instruksikan Infrastruktur Mitigasi Bencana Disiapkan Hadapi Cuaca Ekstrem

Pemerintah Rogoh Kocek Rp76 Miliar Atasi Permasalahan Negara Kepulauan
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Rogoh Kocek Rp76 Miliar Atasi Permasalahan Negara Kepulauan

Oktober Diperingati Sebagai Bulan Bahasa dan Sastra Indonesia, Begini Sejarahnya
Pendidikan

Oktober Diperingati Sebagai Bulan Bahasa dan Sastra Indonesia, Begini Sejarahnya

Jelang Kongres Partai Komunis, Tiongkok Pamerkan Pencapaian 1 Dekade Xi Jinping
Internasional

Jelang Kongres Partai Komunis, Tiongkok Pamerkan Pencapaian 1 Dekade Xi Jinping

All New Toyota Vios Dibekali Teknologi Layaknya Alphard & Camry
Otomotif

All New Toyota Vios Dibekali Teknologi Layaknya Alphard & Camry

UEFA Rilis Denda untuk Klub Liga Champions dan Liga Europa yang Fansnya Bandel
Olahraga

UEFA Rilis Denda untuk Klub Liga Champions dan Liga Europa yang Fansnya Bandel

Kisah Personal David Bayu di Album Solo Perdana
Hiburan

Kisah Personal David Bayu di Album Solo Perdana

Ini Bocoran Spesifikasi Redmi A1, Rilis di Indonesia Tanggal 28 Oktober
Teknologi

Ini Bocoran Spesifikasi Redmi A1, Rilis di Indonesia Tanggal 28 Oktober

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!