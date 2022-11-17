English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Jokowi Lauds Stakeholders for G20 Summit Success

Antara • 17 November 2022 20:00
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday lauded all stakeholders for the successful implementation of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali.
 
"I want to express my appreciation for everyone's hard work. From the National Police (Polri), Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI), State Intelligence Agency (BIN), local government, all ministries, all institutions, and also hotel crews. I witnessed their integrated and neat organization," he said at a G20 committee gathering in Nusa Dua on Thursday.
 
Widodo conveyed his appreciation before leaving for Bangkok, Thailand, to attend the APEC Summit, which is taking place on November 17 and 18, 2022.

All the leaders of G20 nations and leaders of international institutions who attended the summit also expressed their appreciation for Indonesia, the head of state said. According to him, all events ran smoothly and in a conducive manner.
 
"It was very neat. Whether it was on the road, at the hotel, at the meetings, at dinner, at the mangrove forest, and at the summit as well. All heads of state expressed their appreciation to Indonesia," he remarked.
 
He further said that the weather remained good throughout the summit due to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency’s (BMKG’s) collaboration with a number of institutions in applying weather modification technology (TMC).
 
"The weather was also good, very supportive. It did not rain during the event. Thank you BMKG," he said.
 
The President then apologized to Bali residents for any inconveniences caused during the summit.
 
"I want to express my deepest apologies to the people of Bali, who I know have been disturbed on the streets because of the G20 Summit. I apologize for all the incidents on the roads, both the traffic jams and others," he added.
 
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan; State Secretary Minister Pratikno; Minister of Transportation, Budi Karya Sumadi; Minister of Communication and Information, Johnny G. Plate; Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin; Chief of Presidential Staff, Moeldoko; TNI Commander, General Andika Perkasa; National Police chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo; and the head of BIN, Budi Gunawan also attended the meeting.
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!