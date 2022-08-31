At Least 11 People Dead as Truck Slams BTS Tower in Bekasi

According to Bekasi City Police Chief Police Commissioner Salahudding, the dead victims were brought to Srijaya Gabus Tambun Hospital and Ananda Hospital.
"The death toll is 11 people," the police official said here on Wednesday.
"As many as 20 people were injured," the Bekasi City Police Head added.
According to reports, a truck slammed a base transceiver station (BTS) tower in front of Kota Baru State Elementary School.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"We are still investigating (the traffic accident)," the Jakarta Metro Police Traffic Director Senior Commissioner Latif Usman said.
"We have taken the driver so that he can be examined by officers," the police official added.