The evacuees are reluctant to return to their homes. (Photo: West Siberut District)
The evacuees are reluctant to return to their homes. (Photo: West Siberut District)

2,326 Evacuated after Mentawai Quake

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Nur Azizah • 30 August 2022 13:31
Jakarta: The number of evacuees following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Mentawai Islands Regency has increased to 2,326. 
 
The evacuees are spread across seven hamlets located in Simaleg Village and Simatalu Village on Siberut Island.
 
The head of the Mentawai Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), Novriadi said the evacuees were reluctant to return to their homes.
 
"They spent the night in tents," Novriadi said on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
 
According to Novriadi, residents only live in tents at night. 

From morning to evening, they return to their respective homes to carry out their usual activities. 
 
"The distance between the tents and their homes is not far," said Novriadi.
 
The 6.4 magnitude earthquake that rocked Mentawai Islands Regency on Monday had 13 aftershocks. 
 
Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunami waves.
 
(WAH)
