Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Medcom.id/Kautsar Widya Prabowo)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Medcom.id/Kautsar Widya Prabowo)

VP Urges Indonesian Companies to Help Protect Environment

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 29 December 2022 14:51
Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin hopes that more companies will help protect the environment. He admitted that the Indonesian government could not work alone.
 
"Indonesia has a high commitment in the environmental sector and is committed to strengthening climate action," said Ma'ruf at the Vice Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
 
"The active participation of the business world to address climate change and preserve the environment is highly anticipated," he stated.
 
The statement was delivered when the Vice President joined an event that was organized by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.
 
Acccording to Ma'ruf, Indonesia is committed to increasing its emission reduction target to 31.89 percent on its own or 43.20 percent with international support.

The increased target, said Ma'ruf, was based on various national policies, such as carbon tax, FOLU Net Sink 2030, development of electric vehicle ecosystem and development of B40 biodiesel program.
 
"Cooperation between stakeholders, including the business world, are needed to meet the targets we have set," explained Ma'ruf.
 
(WAH)

