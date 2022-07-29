English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over 170 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 July 2022 18:00
Jakarta: Some 79,406 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 170,021,885, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Friday.
 
Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 54,781,141 today, increasing by 486,366 in the past 24 hours.
 
Meanwhile, 75,765 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 202,421,139.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update


The Indonesian government recorded 5,831 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,197,495.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 5,831 to 5,992,537.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 13 to 156,970.
 
(WAH)
