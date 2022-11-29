English  
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)
VP Keen That Papuan Coffee Goes Global

Antara • 29 November 2022 15:59
Jayapura: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin is keen that Papuan coffee become a superior product from Indonesia that goes global.
 
"Yesterday, I went to Egypt. Egypt turn out to export coffee to America, to Europe. I asked, does Egypt really have coffee? It turns out that the coffee is from Indonesia, spices are also from Indonesia, and then exported to Egypt, and in Egypt, it is processed with spices and coffee from Indonesia and then become Egyptian coffee and sent to America and Europe. Indonesia must have its own, Papuan coffee from Indonesia for the world," Vice President Amin statedhere, Tuesday.
 
The vice president made the statement during a visit to the "Meja Kopi" coffee shop that was a joint venture of the Inspiring Young Papuan group.

Amin came to the coffee shop located in the Jayapura Pacific Permai shopping complex after exercising in the morning on the sidelines of a working visit to four provinces in Papua.
 
One of the Papuan Inspiring Young activists, Lita Numberi, remarked that both the raw materials and the coffee baristas at the Coffee Table were from native Papua.
 
"Even though some of us are black, some are white, all are native Papuan children. In front of you, there are coffee packages of our products that are the result of assistance to farmers in Gunung Bintang, Yahukimo, and others, and then, we take them and make products here," Lita told the vice president.
 
Lita said her group was keen to make Papuan coffee go global.
 
"Even though we are at the east , we want to learn, but the packaging is still from Java," Numberi remarked.
 
Numberi also revealed that in 2023, she and her group will hold a Coffee Papua Expo to invite buyers outside Papua to see Papuan coffee varieties.
 
"I really appreciate the enthusiasm of the Meja Kopi community, who have made efforts to develop Papuan coffee and also involve young Papuans. This is an extraordinary thing because we really hope that young Papuans will progress, develop, and have the potential to develop their own Papuan coffee,” the vice president stated.
 
The vice president also provided support for the planned "Coffee Papua Expo" event.
 
"I hope that Papuan coffee goes global. I support it, including the event that will be made later, which is international event. I ask Mr. Erick (Thohir) to facilitate it, so that the event can be successful and can give encouragement to the farmers," the vice president noted.
 
The vice president is also optimistic that the local government, ministries, and institutions will help develop Papuan coffee from upstream to downstream, from agriculture to marketing, and even to packaging.
 
Upon arriving at the Coffee Table, the vice president also received a headdress typical of the Saireri Tribe, which was pinned on by Lita's father, Yan Numberi, who also manages the Meja Kopi.

 
(WAH)

