Offices to Implement WFH when Natural Disaster Hits Jakarta: Acting Governor

"We urge that partially. If there was a tornado, the official information and documentation manager (PPID) could explain and ensure each private employee to conduct WFH," Hartono stated after discussing disaster mitigation with the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) to anticipate the possibility of extreme weather in Jakarta, Tuesday.
Hartono remarked that the WFH policy was taken to avoid potential losses that could be caused when a disaster strikes.
"This is to avoid traffic jams, disasters, waste, and others," he stated.
The Jakarta acting governor also said that his side had coordinated with BNPB regarding follow-up actions to address the potential for extreme weather.
In addition to re-mapping areas with potential for disasters during extreme weather, his side will also conduct weather modification, he remarked.
"Earlier, the BNPB head informed us regarding extreme weather prevention. He suggested all of us to learn from other cities because many disasters could cause quite large losses," he remarked.
In addition to the technical implementation of weather modification, Hartono would cooperate with the Indonesian Air Force and National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN).
"This afternoon, we will coordinate with BRIN and the Indonesian Air Force to be able to anticipate the weather from December 28 onwards. Maybe we will break with the weather modification technology (TMC) concept," Hartono remarked.
BNPB's acting head of disaster data and information center Abdul Muhari also reminded local governments in Java, Bali, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), and South Sulawesi regarding the potential for heavy rains in the next few days.
He also warned areas that are prone to hydrometeorological disasters, such as West Java Province, and especially Bogor District, to be careful of flooding and landslides.