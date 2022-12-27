BNPB Urges Officials to Expedite Quake Debris Clean-Up in Cianjur

This week, Suharyanto once again visited Cianjur to inspect the clean-up process. Suharyanto and his limited entourage traveled to several affected areas by motorbikes.
"It's already good. the debris has been cleaned up a lot," said Suharyanto in an official statement, Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
After reviewing the situation in Cugenang District, he then visited Gekbrong District. Heavy equipment could not be deployed in several affected areas due to bad road conditions
"If the location cannot be accessed by heavy equipment, we must immediately add personnel to clean it manually," he said.
The handling of the Cianjur earthquake has entered the transition phase. This is written in the Decree of the Cianjur Regent number 360/KEP.420-BPBD/2002 which is valid from 21 December 2022 to 20 March 2023.
