President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Keeps Mum about Cabinet Reshuffle Issue

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 December 2022 14:46
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has kept mum on whether he is planning to carry out another cabinet reshuffle in the near future.
 
"The clue is," President Jokowi said cryptically when he was asked about the rumors by reporters.
 
The statement was given when President Jokowi visited Manggarai Station in Central Jakarta today, December 26, 2022. He immediately left after giving the cryptic answer.
 
Previously, during the inauguration of a dam in Bogor, West Java, President Jokowi signaled that there would be a cabinet reshuffle. He conveyed this in response to a survey that was published by Charta Politika poll agency.
 
As many as 61.8 percent of respondents approved another cabinet reshuffle. Meanwhile, 32.7 percent of respondents did not agree and 6.9 percent of respondents were undecided.

"Maybe (there is a reshuffle)," Jokowi said in Bogor Regency on Friday, December 23, 2022.

 
(WAH)

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi (Photo: MI)

Peringatan!