English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 170.2 Million People across Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 August 2022 20:00
Jakarta: Some 58,270 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 170,201,649, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.
 
Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 56,829,093 today, increasing by 379,623 in the past 24 hours.
 
Meanwhile, 49,178 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 202,623,385.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 6,527 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,222,788.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 4,340 to 6,014,885.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 18 to 157,046.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Economy Projected to Grow 5.07% in Q2: LPEM UI

Indonesian Economy Projected to Grow 5.07% in Q2: LPEM UI

English
indonesian economy
Indonesia Adds 6,527 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 6,527 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Wellness Festival Held for Promoting Health Tourism in Indonesia: Minister

Wellness Festival Held for Promoting Health Tourism in Indonesia: Minister

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Indonesia Sapu Bersih Para Powerlifting Wanita
Olahraga

Indonesia Sapu Bersih Para Powerlifting Wanita

Presiden Perintahkan Pembentukan Peta Jalan Industri Sorgum
Nasional

Presiden Perintahkan Pembentukan Peta Jalan Industri Sorgum

Waduh, Aliran Modal Asing Minggat USD2,1 Miliar dari Pasar Keuangan RI
Ekonomi

Waduh, Aliran Modal Asing Minggat USD2,1 Miliar dari Pasar Keuangan RI

Hari Ini, Kemenlu Pulangkan 192 TKI Bermasalah dari Malaysia
Internasional

Hari Ini, Kemenlu Pulangkan 192 TKI Bermasalah dari Malaysia

Mantap! Penonton <i>Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion</i> Hari Pertama Tembus 500 Ribu Orang
Hiburan

Mantap! Penonton Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion Hari Pertama Tembus 500 Ribu Orang

Rektor IAIN: Tidak Boleh Ada Paksaan Pemakaian Jilbab di Sekolah Negeri
Pendidikan

Rektor IAIN: Tidak Boleh Ada Paksaan Pemakaian Jilbab di Sekolah Negeri

Muncul Grup Ransomware Baru, Luna
Teknologi

Muncul Grup Ransomware Baru, Luna

Rifat Sungkar Turun Di Ajang Reli dengan Mobil Keluarga
Otomotif

Rifat Sungkar Turun Di Ajang Reli dengan Mobil Keluarga

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!