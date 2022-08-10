Jakarta: The National Police's special team have finished searching the residence of former Head of the National Police's Internal Affairs Unit, Inspector General Ferdy Sambo in South Jakarta.
According to Medcom.id, the search was carried out for approximately nine hours from Tuesday evening until Wednesday early morning.
At 00:53 local time, a white container box with a blue lid was taken from Sambo's residence by two police personnel.
At 01.11 local time, Sambo's private residence was no longer guarded by police personnel.
In addition to that, Police also removed the police line that was previously installed around Sambo's house.
The law enforcement agency has named the inspector general as a suspect in the murder case of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yoshua Hutabarat or Brigadier J.
Ferdy is accussed of being the mastermind behind the murder.