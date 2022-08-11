English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Nearly 58 Million Indonesians Have Receive Booster Dose of COVID Vaccine: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 August 2022 17:33
Jakarta: Some 36,155 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 170,392,604, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 57,980,364 today, increasing by 235,045 in the past 24 hours.
 
Furthermore, 28,430 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 202,841,745.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 5,532 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,267,137.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 22 to 157,171.
 
(WAH)
