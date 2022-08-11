Nearly 58 Million Indonesians Have Receive Booster Dose of COVID Vaccine: Govt

Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 57,980,364 today, increasing by 235,045 in the past 24 hours.
Furthermore, 28,430 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 202,841,745.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 5,532 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,267,137.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 22 to 157,171.