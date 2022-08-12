President Jokowi Bestows Honorary Medals as Part of Independence Day Celebration

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) bestowed honorary medals on hundreds of Indonesians for their distinguished services during a ceremony organized as part of the commemoration of the 77th Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia.
The award ceremony was held at the State Palace, here on Friday, and attended by several recipients, who also represented hundreds of other recipients.
Those present included few recipients and heirs of other recipients, who had passed away.
The awarding of the honorary medal was based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Number 64, 65, 66 TK of 2022 concerning the Awarding of Honorary Medals of Mahaputera Pratama Star, Jasa Pratama Star, Jasa Nararya Star, and Budaya Parama Dharma Star.
Recipients of the medal awards comprised:
1 The late Ajip Rosidi, a writer, who was awarded the Mahaputera Pratama Star.
2. Ida Bagus Purwalaksana, a retired lieutenant general of the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI), Inspector General of the Ministry of Defense, for the 2019-2022 period, who was awarded the Bintang Jasa Utama.
3. The late professor Mundardjito, an archaeologist, who was awarded the Parama Dharma Cultural Star.
4. The late doctor Carolina Sihombing, a specialist at Depok Hospital, who was awarded the Jasa Pratama Star.
5. The late Hadi Sunjaya, head of the Sukatani Community Health Center, Health Office, Bekasi District, who was awarded the Jasa Pratama Star.
6. The late Gugum Gumbira, a Sundanese traditional artist, who received the Jasa Nararya Star.
7. The late Dewi Wikantini, a supervisory midwife at Bakti Jaya Health Center, Depok, who received the Jasa Nararya Star.
Some 98 other recipients of Jasa Pratama Star were represented in the ceremony, while as many as 22 other recipients of Jasa Nararya Star were represented at the ceremony.
Indonesia celebrates its Independence Day on August 17.