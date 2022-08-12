English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The next general elections will be held in 2024. (Photo: medcom.id)
The next general elections will be held in 2024. (Photo: medcom.id)

Gerindra to Support Prabowo's Presidential Bid

Putra Ananda • 12 August 2022 17:00
Jakarta: The Gerindra Party is set to name General Chairman Prabowo Subianto as the party's presidential candidate.
 
The party's National Leadership Meeting (Rapimnas) is currently taking place at the Sentul International Convention Center ( SICC), Bogor, West Java.
 
"The  Rapimnas will take place for 2 days on August 12 and 13," said Gerindra Party Secretary General Ahmad Muzani in Sentul, Bogor, Friday, August 12, 2022.
 
"We plan to officially endorse Prabowo Subianto on Saturday," he said.
 
During the Rapimnas, Prabowo will listen to the aspirations of Gerindra officials and cadres who want to support him as a presidential candidate in 2024. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Before being nominated as a presidential candidate, Muzani said, Prabowo wants to hear directly the views of every Gerindra board members in the Rapimnas. 
 
Gerindra cadres, he added, are ready to support Prabowo in the 2024 presidential elections.
 
According to the General Elections Commission (KPU), presidential and legislative elections will be held simultaneously in February 2024.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 170.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 170.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Adds 6,091 COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 6,091 COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths

English
indonesian government
34 People Arrested During KPK's Sting Operation in Pemalang

34 People Arrested During KPK's Sting Operation in Pemalang

English
corruption
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ridwan Kamil Minta Pusat Siapkan Data Perdagangan Dalam Negeri
Ekonomi

Ridwan Kamil Minta Pusat Siapkan Data Perdagangan Dalam Negeri

Terlibat Banyak Skandal, Begini Pilihan Nasib Ezra Miller di The Flash
Hiburan

Terlibat Banyak Skandal, Begini Pilihan Nasib Ezra Miller di The Flash

Mendagri Sebut Aset DOB di Papua Akan Diatur Sesuai Mekanisme
Nasional

Mendagri Sebut Aset DOB di Papua Akan Diatur Sesuai Mekanisme

Gelombang Panas Jilid Dua Kembali Serang Eropa, Kebakaran Hutan Meluas
Internasional

Gelombang Panas Jilid Dua Kembali Serang Eropa, Kebakaran Hutan Meluas

Toyota GR86 Usung Konsep Classic Sportcar
Otomotif

Toyota GR86 Usung Konsep Classic Sportcar

Antara AI, Generasi Muda, dan Masa Depan
Teknologi

Antara AI, Generasi Muda, dan Masa Depan

Daftar 20 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2022, UI, UGM, UB Masuk 3 Besar
Pendidikan

Daftar 20 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2022, UI, UGM, UB Masuk 3 Besar

Fakta-fakta Menarik Piala Dunia yang Harus Kamu Tahu (Bagian - 1)
Olahraga

Fakta-fakta Menarik Piala Dunia yang Harus Kamu Tahu (Bagian - 1)

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!