Jakarta: The Gerindra Party is set to name General Chairman Prabowo Subianto as the party's presidential candidate.
The party's National Leadership Meeting (Rapimnas) is currently taking place at the Sentul International Convention Center ( SICC), Bogor, West Java.
"The Rapimnas will take place for 2 days on August 12 and 13," said Gerindra Party Secretary General Ahmad Muzani in Sentul, Bogor, Friday, August 12, 2022.
"We plan to officially endorse Prabowo Subianto on Saturday," he said.
During the Rapimnas, Prabowo will listen to the aspirations of Gerindra officials and cadres who want to support him as a presidential candidate in 2024.
Before being nominated as a presidential candidate, Muzani said, Prabowo wants to hear directly the views of every Gerindra board members in the Rapimnas.
Gerindra cadres, he added, are ready to support Prabowo in the 2024 presidential elections.
According to the General Elections Commission (KPU), presidential and legislative elections will be held simultaneously in February 2024.