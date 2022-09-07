English  
The former Banyuwangi regent replaced Tjahjo Komulo who passed away recently due to illness. (Photo: medcom.id)
Azwar Anas Inaugurated as State Apparatus Minister

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 September 2022 15:56
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Azwar Anas as Minister of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform (PAN-RB) at State Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday afterrnon. 
 
The former Banyuwangi regent replaced Tjahjo Komulo who passed away recently due to illness.
 
The inauguration was based on Presidential Decree Number 91 P of 2022 concerning the Appointment of the PAN-RB Minister for the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet for the 2019-2024 Period.
 
"By Allah, I swear that I will be loyal to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia," Azwar said.
 
As a minister in the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet, Azwar Anas will receive financial benefits and facilities in accordance with the regulations.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"That I, in carrying out my duties, will uphold the ethics of my position, work to the best of my ability with a full sense of responsibility," said Azwar, continuing his oath of office.
 
(WAH)

