Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakarta MRT Ridership Reaches 19.7 Million in 2022: Operator

Antara • 10 January 2023 21:54
Jakarta: The ridership of Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) was recorded at 19.7 million in 2022, Jakarta-owned enterprise PT MRT Jakarta informed here on Tuesday.
 
"This figure shows an increase (in ridership) from the previous year," PT MRT Jakarta's head of corporate secretary, Ahmad Pratomo, said.
 
According to him, the number shows that MRT Jakarta had a daily ridership of 50 thousand in 2022 with 87,072 train trips.

In early 2022, PT MRT Jakarta had set the target of increasing the number of passengers to 14.6 million or a daily average of 40 thousand.
 
"The punctuality of train travel, arrival, and stop time reached 99.94 percent," Pratomo informed.
 
To increase ridership, PT MRT Jakarta collaborated with several parties, especially from the tourism industry, such as culinary, attraction, health, and education sectors, shopping centers, and offered ticket promotions at tourism destinations.
 
Collaboration with feeder public transportation providers, such as online motorcycle taxis (ojol) and bus rapid transit system TransJakarta, encouraged an increase in Jakarta MRT’s ridership.
 
"The presence of feeder transportation had an impact not only on increasing the number of ridership, but also supported the culture of ride-sharing," he said.
 
The feeder transportation providers contributed 13 percent to the total ridership figure of MRT Jakarta.
 
Moreover, transit-oriented development (TOD) at several MRT Phase 1 stations on the north-south corridor also contributed to optimizing access to public transportation.
 
TOD areas combine transit functions for the public, activities, buildings, and public spaces.
 
PT MRT Jakarta expressed gratitude to the people who put their trust in it and its feeder partners so that more people used its services for daily mobility.
 
MRT Jakarta passengers can use the MRT Jakarta application on smartphones to buy tickets, use the points to claim promotions, watch movies, and play mobile games.

 
(WAH)

