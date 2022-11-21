English  
Building badly damage after 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolt Cianjur, West Java, 21 November 2022. Photo: BNPB
Death Toll from Cianjur Earthquake Reaches 56 Peoples

Antara • 21 November 2022 18:41
Bandung: The Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) recorded the death toll from an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 in Cianjur Regency, West Java, to 56 peoples.
 
PMI Cianjur Volunteer Corps Commander, Ujang Muhammad, said the 56 peoples consisted of 40 children and the rest were adults.
 
"The total recorded number of injured and deceased victims is 120 peoples," said Ujang in Cianjur, West Java, Monday, November 21, 2022.
 
Currently, PMI Cianjur is also continuing to collect data regarding the detailed number of victims affected by the earthquake. The victims have been evacuated to the Cianjur Regional General Hospital (RSUD).
 
Previously the earthquake occurred at 13.21 WIB at the coordinates of 6.84 South Latitude, 107.05 East Longitude, southwest of Cianjur Regency, West Java. Then a fairly strong aftershock occurred at around 16.23 WIB.
 
As a result, a number of buildings in Cianjur Regency were damaged and collapsed. Photos and videos of damage to residents' buildings were also spread on social media.
 
The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) stated that the earthquake was also felt in the Greater Bandung, Sukabumi, Garut, Jakarta and Tangerang areas. However, the earthquake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami because the earthquake occurred on land.
 
(FJR)

