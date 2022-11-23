Cianjur Earthquake Death Victims Increases to 271 People

Cianjur: The second day after the earthquake in Cianjur Regency, West Java, the death toll continued to increase. Today's data, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, recorded 271 people died.
"Data on the second day of post-earthquake handling in Cianjur Regency, the first person who died, we have identified the discovery of data with the Ministry of Health, especially the health crisis center in all hospitals and Community Health Centers, where the body has actually been found, so it is recorded as of today there are 271 bodies," said the Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Lt. Gen. Suharyanto in Cianjur, Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
In today's search process, a joint team with a total of 6,000 personnel found four victims who were declared missing. Three of them were found dead and a child who was found survived.
"One survivor in the name of Azka, a 6-year-old boy, was found next to his deceased grandmother," said Suharyanto.
Meanwhile, 40 residents are still listed as missing. The data comes from the records of the village head and Danramil.
"The missing ones who have been recorded as sick are 40 people who are still missing 39 in Cugenang and one in Warung Kondang," he said.