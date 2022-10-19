English  
Norway will contribute US$56 million to support the implementation of the FoLU (Forestry and Other Land Use) Net Sink 2030. (Photo: medcom.id)
Norway will contribute US$56 million to support the implementation of the FoLU (Forestry and Other Land Use) Net Sink 2030. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia, Norway Sign Emission Reduction Agreement

Antara • 19 October 2022 19:05
Jakarta: Indonesia and Norway signed an agreement on results-based contribution for emission reduction on Wednesday, Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar announced at a press conference here the same day.  
 
The agreement was signed as a follow-up to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between Indonesia and Norway on September 12, 2022, she informed.
 
The agreement itself was signed by the president director of the Indonesian Environmental Fund Management Agency (BPDLH), Djoko Hendratto, and the Norwegian Ambassador to Indonesia, Rut Giverin.

As part of the agreement, Norway will contribute US$56 million to support the implementation of the FoLU (Forestry and Other Land Use) Net Sink 2030 Operational Plan, the minister informed.
 
The first stage of contribution will be undertaken by the European country within ten working days of the agreement's inking to support Indonesia in implementing the FoLU plan.
 
The first stage of the results-based contribution is based on an independently verified emission reduction of 11.2 million tons through the curbing of deforestation and degradation of Indonesian forests in 2016–2017.
 
The next stage will be undertaken by Norway based on the emission reduction achieved in the subsequent years after it is reported and verified.
 
The two parties have agreed on a measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) protocol that lays out the social and environmental protection, measurement, reporting, and verification principles.
 
"Currently, we have begun operational works, but they certainly have to be systematic, concrete, and accurate in accordance with the implementation to support the Forestry and other Land Use Net Sink 2030," Bakar remarked.
 
Earlier, Norwegian Climate and Environment Minister Espen Barth Eide had signed an MoU on “Partnerships in Supporting Indonesia's Efforts in Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions from the FOLU sector.”
 
The MoU was signed during Eide's visit to Indonesia on September 10–13.

 
(WAH)

