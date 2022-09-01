BMKG Cautions of Extreme Long Days without Rain in East Nusa Tenggara

"People in areas experiencing extreme and long days without rain need to be aware of the threat of drought because there may be no rain for more than 60 days," BMKG Kupang Class II Climatology Station Head Rahmattulloh Adji stated when confirmed here on Thursday.
The agency head said the appeal was delivered following the results of the August 2022 HTH Dasarian III monitoring in NTT that was renewed as of August 31, 2022.
Adji said the areas experiencing this weather phenomenon were scattered across Kupang, Ngada, Sikka, Lembaga, Southwest Sumba, East Sumba, Sabu Raijua, Rote Ndao, Belu, North Central Timor, and Kupang City.
The area experiencing extreme long HTH in NTT is expanding as compared to the previous seven regions.
Adji appealed to people in areas experiencing extreme long HTH to increase their vigilance against the threat of meteorological drought.
He said drought could lead to a decrease in water availability, so he advised farmers to plant crops that do not require a lot of water, so that they have the opportunity to get crops in the dry season.
In addition, the community is advised to save on the use of clean water, so that it can be used to meet needs during the dry season.
Adji also appealed to the public to be aware of the likelihood of forest and land fires in the midst of drought by avoiding activities that could trigger hotspots in open areas.