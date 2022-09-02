English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 171 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID in Indonesia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 September 2022 16:56
Jakarta: Some 93,908 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 171,060,711, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 60,899,370 today, increasing by 251,129 in the past 24 hours.
 
Furthermore, 16,177 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 203,389,572.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government today recorded 3,616 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,366,518.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 17 to 157,608.
 
(WAH)

Nearly 171 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Indonesia Successful in Overcoming COVID-19 Pandemic: Minister

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

