East Java Legislative Council Deputy Speaker Arrested in KPK Sting Operation

One of them is the Deputy Speaker of the Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) of East Java with the initials STS.
"It is true that one of them is one of the leaders of the DPRD of East Java," said KPK spokesman Ali Fikri in a written statement on Thursday, December 15, 2022.
"In addition, there are 3 other people who have also been arrested, consisting of expert staff at the DPRD of East Java and the private sector," he explained.
According to reports, the Deputy Speaker allegedly received bribes in relation to the allocation of grant funds from the East Java Regional Budget.
"The detailed information will be conveyed immediately," said Ali.
The KPK has 1 x 24 hours to determine their legal status. This information will be disclosed through a press conference later.