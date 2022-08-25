Over 170.8 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 59,943,022 today, increasing by 225,137 in the past 24 hours.
Furthermore, 37,035 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 203,198,108.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 Update
The Indonesian government recorded 5,214 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,334,357.
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 5,780 to 6,129,122.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 19 to 157,457.