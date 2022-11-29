English  
The number of youngsters, aged 16-30 years, in Indonesia currently reached 64.9 million. (Photo: medcom.id)
The number of youngsters, aged 16-30 years, in Indonesia currently reached 64.9 million. (Photo: medcom.id)

Development of Human Resources Crucial for Golden Indonesia 2045: Ministry

Antara • 29 November 2022 16:52
Jakarta: Quality human resources development program is one of the important keys to achieve Golden Indonesia 2045 and welcome the Demographic Bonus 2030, the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture stated.
 
The quality of human resources in a country determines the development of that country, Child, Woman and Youth Quality Improvement Coordination Deputy at the Ministry Femmy Eka Kartika Putri noted.
 
The quality of human resources can be seen from the Human Development Index, through the health, education, and income dimensions, she remarked during a talk show on Youth Mental Health streamed online on Tuesday.

"Currently, Indonesia's Human Development Index is at the highest ranking, but Indonesia still has to improve the index, so that Indonesian people can become more prosperous," she remarked.
 
The number of youngsters, aged 16-30 years, in Indonesia currently reached 64.9 million, she noted.
 
These youngsters are expected to have sound physical and mental health, so that they can become development actors and future Indonesian leaders that can turn Indonesia into a developed, modern, and competitive country, Putri affirmed.
 
The ministry continues to drive efforts to strengthen the human resources development program to realize a golden, competitive, and quality generation, she noted.
 
The talk show on "Strengthening Indonesian Youth Mental Health" is an effort to prevent risky behavior in youngsters to support the human resources development program, she stated.
 
This is one of the efforts undertaken by the ministry to campaign the importance of human resources development.
 
Health resiliency is an important component in supporting the human resources development program in the country, she added. Thus, she stressed on the need to ensure the physical and mental well-being of the nation's successors.
 
Mental health is a condition for an individual to be able to grow well and in an optimal manner. An individual must be well-developed physically, mentally, spiritually, and socially, she noted.
 
Thus, they can handle pressures, work productively, and be able to provide contribution to their community, Putri stated.

 
(WAH)

