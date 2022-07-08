Nearly 169.3 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 51,644,027 today, increasing by 317,535 in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 88,539 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 201,738,589.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 Update
The Indonesian government recorded 2,472 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,106.024.
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 2,386 to 5,930,116.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 156,781.