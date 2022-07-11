Jakarta: As many as 67.5 percent of respondents said they were very satisfied and quite satisfied with the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), an increase compared to the previous survey, Indonesian pollster Indikator Politik Indonesia has said.
"9.7 percent of respondents answered very satisfied and 57.8 percent of respondents answered quite satisfied with Jokowi's performance," said Executive Director of Indikator Politik Indonesia Burhanuddin Muhtadi said here on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Burhanuddin said 30.2 respondents answered that they were not satisfied with Jokowi's performance.
"While the remaining 2.2 percent of respondents did not know or did not answer," he said.
Burhanuddin explained President Jokowi's approval rating decreased to 59.9 percent in April 2022 from 71.7 percent in February 2022.
The latest survey was conducted on June 16-24, 2022 with 1,200 respondents who were selected using the multistage random sampling method.
The target population of the survey is Indonesian citizens who are over 17 years old or already married.
Interviews with respondents were conducted face-to-face by trained interviewers.
The survey has a margin of error of approximately 2.9 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.