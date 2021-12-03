President Jokowi to Attend Several Events in Bali

Bali: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continues his working visit in Bali Province.
The President is scheduled to give instructions to Regional Unit Heads (Kasatwil) of the National Police at the Candi Ballroom, Hotel The Apurva Kempinski, on the second day of his working visit in Bali, Friday, December 3, 2021,
After that, Jokowi and his entourage moved to the Three Mountain Bamboo Pavilion, Kura-Kura Bali Turtle Island Development, South Denpasar District, Denpasar City.
There, Jokowi will launch the Kerthi Bali Economic Roadmap.
The Head of State is also planned to give a speech at the 2021 National Leadership Meeting of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center, South Kuta District, Badung Regency.
The President and First Lady Iriana are scheduled to return to Jakarta in the afternoon via Ngurah Rai International Airport, Badung Regency.
The President and Mrs. Iriana were accompanied by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, and other high ranking officials.