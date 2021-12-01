COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Mandatory for Domestic Travel: Task Force

Jakarta: A vaccine certificate and a negative COVID-19 test result will be compulsory for domestic travel during the Christmas and New Year holidays, Head of Health Handling at the COVID-19 Task Force Alexander Ginting said.
"COVID-19 Task Force Circular Number 24 of 2021 regulates activities for the Christmas and New Year periods for domestic travel across city/district administrative border using private or public transportation," he informed on Tuesday.
The PCR test should be taken 3x24 hours and the rapid antigen test 1x24 hours prior to departure, he said.
"Persons on long-distance personal trips from Java to Bali can use PCR or antigen test, and they must have received a vaccination," he added.
All domestic travelers using private or public transportation will need to show a certificate showing they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Ginting said.
The provisions are contained in the circular letter of the COVID-19 Task Force, which has been derived from the implementation of the Instruction of Home Affairs Minister (Inmendagri) No. 63 of 2021 concerning the Enforcement of Restrictions on Community Activities Level 3, Level 2, and Level 1 in the Java and Bali regions, he added.
As per the regulation, all districts/cities in Indonesia are required to form a COVID-19 Handling Task Force to maximize the surveillance of travelers during the year-end holidays, he said.
"The task force will not only (conduct surveillance) in public spaces, markets, and tourist attractions but also in urban villages, sub-districts, and districts," Ginting informed.
Meanwhile, the regulation for odd-even vehicle plates will be implemented in agglomeration areas, provincial capitals, and tourist areas, according to the regulation from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
In addition, the government will cap vehicle capacity at 50 percent for land, air, and sea transportation, Ginting noted.
However, different provisions will apply to drivers of logistics vehicles transporting essential and daily needs, he said.
"They are required to bring a complete dose of vaccine certificate and show a negative result of rapid antigen test, valid for 1x24 hours from the time the sample is taken," he informed.
Logistics drivers transporting essential and daily needs, such as raw food materials, construction equipment, and fuel oil, and who have not been vaccinated will be obliged to show a negative antigen test result taken 1x24 hours prior to departure, Ginting added.