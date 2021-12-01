English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The provisions are contained in the circular letter of the COVID-19 Task Force.
The provisions are contained in the circular letter of the COVID-19 Task Force.

COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Mandatory for Domestic Travel: Task Force

English covid-19 Christmas and New Year celebrations vaccine
Antara • 01 December 2021 12:03
Jakarta: A vaccine certificate and a negative COVID-19 test result will be compulsory for domestic travel during the Christmas and New Year holidays, Head of Health Handling at the COVID-19 Task Force Alexander Ginting said.
 
"COVID-19 Task Force Circular Number 24 of 2021 regulates activities for the Christmas and New Year periods for domestic travel across city/district administrative border using private or public transportation," he informed on Tuesday.
 
The PCR test should be taken 3x24 hours and the rapid antigen test 1x24 hours prior to departure, he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Persons on long-distance personal trips from Java to Bali can use PCR or antigen test, and they must have received a vaccination," he added.
 
All domestic travelers using private or public transportation will need to show a certificate showing they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Ginting said.
 
The provisions are contained in the circular letter of the COVID-19 Task Force, which has been derived from the implementation of the Instruction of Home Affairs Minister (Inmendagri)  No. 63 of 2021 concerning the Enforcement of Restrictions on Community Activities Level 3, Level 2, and Level 1 in the Java and Bali regions, he added.
 
As per the regulation, all districts/cities in Indonesia are required to form a COVID-19 Handling Task Force to maximize the surveillance of travelers during the year-end holidays, he said.
 
"The task force will not only (conduct surveillance) in public spaces, markets, and tourist attractions but also in urban villages, sub-districts, and districts," Ginting informed.
 
Meanwhile, the regulation for odd-even vehicle plates will be implemented in agglomeration areas, provincial capitals, and tourist areas, according to the regulation from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
 
In addition, the government will cap vehicle capacity at 50 percent for land, air, and sea transportation, Ginting noted.
 
However, different provisions will apply to drivers of logistics vehicles transporting essential and daily needs, he said.
 
"They are required to bring a complete dose of vaccine certificate and show a negative result of rapid antigen test, valid for 1x24 hours from the time the sample is taken," he informed.
 
Logistics drivers transporting essential and daily needs, such as raw food materials, construction equipment, and fuel oil, and who have not been vaccinated will be obliged to show a negative antigen test result taken 1x24 hours prior to departure, Ginting added.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 278 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 278 New COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Indonesians Urged to Tighten Health Protocols against Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Indonesians Urged to Tighten Health Protocols against Omicron COVID-19 Variant

English
indonesian government
Fiscal Policy Should Create Dynamic Economic Environment: Ministry

Fiscal Policy Should Create Dynamic Economic Environment: Ministry

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tutup 74 Anak-Cucu BUMN, Erick Thohir Beberkan Kenaikan Pendapatan Perusahaan
Ekonomi

Tutup 74 Anak-Cucu BUMN, Erick Thohir Beberkan Kenaikan Pendapatan Perusahaan

Mabes Polri Tegaskan Pelarangan Reuni Akbar 212
Nasional

Mabes Polri Tegaskan Pelarangan Reuni Akbar 212

World Tour Finals 2021: Greysia/Apriyani Mulus
Olahraga

World Tour Finals 2021: Greysia/Apriyani Mulus

Bakal Disidang Akibat Ancam Adam Deni, Jerinx: Kun Fayakun
Hiburan

Bakal Disidang Akibat Ancam Adam Deni, Jerinx: Kun Fayakun

Baterai Keyless Lemah, Ini Trik Menyalakan Mobil
Otomotif

Baterai Keyless Lemah, Ini Trik Menyalakan Mobil

WHO: Individu Usia 60 Tahun ke Atas Sebaiknya Tunda Perjalanan
Internasional

WHO: Individu Usia 60 Tahun ke Atas Sebaiknya Tunda Perjalanan

Kuliah di Luar Negeri, Pendaftaran Beasiswa Indonesia Maju Angkatan I Dibuka
Pendidikan

Kuliah di Luar Negeri, Pendaftaran Beasiswa Indonesia Maju Angkatan I Dibuka

Bukan 898 dan 895, Qualcomm Umumkan Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Teknologi

Bukan 898 dan 895, Qualcomm Umumkan Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!