BNPB Provides 3 Million Masks for Public at National Games

Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) allotted three million masks to strengthen the implementation of health protocols at the XX Papua National Games (PON).Head of BNPB, Lieutenant General TNI Ganip Warsito, remarked that the XX Papua PON aimed at holding the national games without a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases amid the COVID-19 pandemic."A total of three million masks were allocated to the public and match spectators," Warsito noted.On the other hand, the BNPB will also operate mask cars to reach a wider community for the distribution of masks.In addition to masks, other forms of assistance were provided by BNPB to ensure the implementation of health protocols through the provision of three thousand boxes of antigen test kits and 500 thousand bottles of hand sanitizers."The BNPB supports the implementation of health protocols by sending logistical assistance for athletes before the games start," Warsito noted.The agency head later noted that the BNPB had sent various forms of logistical assistance aboard the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) Hercules aircraft to several venues for the XX Papua PON that will commence on October 2.Later on, the BNPB will work along with the national and regional COVID-19 Handling Task Forces and other relevant partners in the Papua region to facilitate the distribution of logistics."Not only that, they will also prepare and train regional volunteers to educate and monitor the community to stay disciplined in implementing health protocols," he informed.At the coordination meeting of the BNPB and the National COVID-19 Handling Task Force, Warsito emphasized the purpose of his support, including backing the implementation of Papua PON and increasing the readiness of each individual involved, in facing the threat of disaster during the implementation of Papua PON."The BNPB along with our regional branch had been on standby against potential natural disasters," he revealed.The third objective is to increase preparedness in preventing and mitigating the spread of COVID-19.As of today, some logistical assistance had arrived in Papua Province to be delivered to four clusters where the Papua PON is scheduled, such as in Jayapura City, Jayapura District, Mimika District, and Merauke District.The BNPB also sent logistics in the form of family tents, velbeds, booth tents, and some supporting logistical assistance.The XX Papua PON will hold 37 sports competitions involving over six thousand athletes and three thousand people from the coaching team.The main venue will be at the Lukas Enembe Stadium in East Sentani in Jayapura. The XX Papua PON will be held on October 2-15, 2021.(WAH)