Indonesia is still the country that has won the most Thomas Cup titles.
Indonesia Wins Thomas Cup after Defeating China

china sports
Gregorius Gelino • 18 October 2021 10:55
Jakarta: The Indonesian Badminton National Team won the 2020 Thomas Cup which was held at Ceres Arena, Aarhus, Denmark. 
 
In the deciding match, the Indonesian Thomas Cup Team defeated China with a perfect score of 3-0.
 
Indonesia's first point was won by men's singles player Anthony Sinisuka Ginting who defeated Li Guang Zu 18-21, 21-14, 21-16.
 
Men's doubles pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto managed to increase Indonesia's lead to 2-0 after defeating He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-12, 21-19.
 
Men's singles player Jonathan Christie confirmed Indonesia's victory by defeating Li Shi Feng 21-14, 18-21, and 21-14.
 
This is Indonesia's 14th victory in the Thomas Cup. With this sports achievement, Indonesia is still the country that has won the most Thomas Cup titles.
 
Indonesia last won the Thomas Cup in 2002. Meanwhile, 2016 was the last time Indonesia reached the final.

(WAH)
