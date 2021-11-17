Indonesia, US Celebrate Joint Efforts in the Fight against Corruption

Jakarta: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Ministry of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform, and the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission today highlighted the achievements of USAID CEGAH (a word that means "prevent" in Indonesian language).
For the last five and a half years, through USAID’s CEGAH program, the US Government has supported government and civil society in promoting transparency, accountability, and anti-corruption in Indonesia.
"Strengthening accountability in governance fortifies democracy, prevents conflict, promotes opportunity, and spurs job creation," said Ryan Washburn, USAID Mission Director in a press release on Wednesday.
"Corruption and a lack of transparency have restricted social and economic opportunity, hindered development and diminished public confidence in government. The United States is proud to support Indonesia’s efforts to deepen reforms, foster transparent governance that is responsive to citizens’ needs, and help a culture of accountability to flourish," he added.
USAID CEGAH was a $23.6 million anti-corruption initiative that strengthened accountability in Indonesia through integrated capacity building efforts for civil society, media, the private sector, and government and independent agencies, including the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), the Supreme Court, Supreme Audit Agency (BPK), Attorney General’s Office (Kejagung), the Civil Service Commission (KASN), the Indonesian Ombudsman (ORI), and the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (KemenPAN-RB).
Together with these partners, USAID promoted data-driven efforts to improve prosecution and adjudication of corruption cases, ensured greater consistency in judicial decision-making through innovative approaches, improved anti-corruption education initiatives, strengthened public demand for accountability, and also developed automated IT solutions for judicial record keeping, legal research, training and other administrative functions. These IT solutions allowed the Government of Indonesia to pivot easily to online anti-corruption work and implementation during the COVID-19 pandemic. USAID supported upgrades to Indonesia’s flagship national complaint handling system (SP4N-LAPOR!), connecting over 658 government institutions (ministries, agencies, district governments, and public services units) to the system, and enabling citizens to have greater access and engagement with their government.
Moving forward, USAID will continue supporting Indonesia’s efforts in advancing preventative measures against corrupt practices and better oversight capacity on the part of the government to monitor and prevent corruption. USAID will also support more proficient and respected CSO networks providing greater oversight of government conduct and performance.
USAID is the world’s premier international development agency and leads international development and humanitarian efforts to save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance and help people achieve self-reliance and resilience. For over 20 years, the US Government, through USAID, has partnered with the Government of Indonesia to strengthen the Indonesian government in its effort to fight corruption in Indonesia.