English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Travels to Papua Province

English sports president joko widodo papua province
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 October 2021 14:05
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has departed for Papua Province on Friday to begin a work visit in the region.
 
According to the Presidential Secretariat, the President took off from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta Province at around 09.20 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). 
 
Upon arrival at Sentani Airport in Jayapura Regency, President Jokowi and his entourage will immediately spend the night and continue their work agenda the next day. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


During the working visit, the President is scheduled to open the XX National Sports Week (PON).
 
In addition to that, the Head of State is also scheduled to inaugurate a number of infrastructure projects. 
 
Also accompanying the President on the flight to Papua Province were the Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), Bahlil Lahadalia, the Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI), Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, and  Presidential Special Staff Billy Mambrasar. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB Boosts Support for Covid-19 Response in Sri Lanka

ADB Boosts Support for Covid-19 Response in Sri Lanka

English
south asia
Urgent International Response Needed in Myanmar: UN Secretary General

Urgent International Response Needed in Myanmar: UN Secretary General

English
southeast asia
Vietnam's Economic Growth Could Slow as Its Population Ages: Report

Vietnam's Economic Growth Could Slow as Its Population Ages: Report

English
economic growth
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mundur dari Tinju, Manny Pacquiao Resmi Daftar sebagai Capres Filipina
Internasional

Mundur dari Tinju, Manny Pacquiao Resmi Daftar sebagai Capres Filipina

<i>Learning Loss</i> pada Siswa Kelas 1-3 SD Paling Mengkhawatirkan
Pendidikan

Learning Loss pada Siswa Kelas 1-3 SD Paling Mengkhawatirkan

Okupansi Hotel Berbintang Mulai Naik Meski hanya 25,07%
Ekonomi

Okupansi Hotel Berbintang Mulai Naik Meski hanya 25,07%

Cerita Unik Suliadi Ketika Menjadi Sopir Jokowi Di Solo
Otomotif

Cerita Unik Suliadi Ketika Menjadi Sopir Jokowi Di Solo

5 Perbedaan Squid Game dengan Tayangan Survival Lain
Hiburan

5 Perbedaan Squid Game dengan Tayangan Survival Lain

1.969 Bencana Melanda Indonesia Hingga September 2021
Nasional

1.969 Bencana Melanda Indonesia Hingga September 2021

Hasil Liga Europa: Leicester dan Napoli Terkapar
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Europa: Leicester dan Napoli Terkapar

5 Trik Dekorasi Rumah Kecil Terlihat Luas
Properti

5 Trik Dekorasi Rumah Kecil Terlihat Luas

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia
Teknologi

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!