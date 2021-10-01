President Jokowi Travels to Papua Province

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has departed for Papua Province on Friday to begin a work visit in the region.According to the Presidential Secretariat, the President took off from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta Province at around 09.20 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).Upon arrival at Sentani Airport in Jayapura Regency, President Jokowi and his entourage will immediately spend the night and continue their work agenda the next day.During the working visit, the President is scheduled to open the XX National Sports Week (PON).In addition to that, the Head of State is also scheduled to inaugurate a number of infrastructure projects.Also accompanying the President on the flight to Papua Province were the Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), Bahlil Lahadalia, the Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI), Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, and Presidential Special Staff Billy Mambrasar.